Real Madrid midfielder signs new four-year deal

By BBC SPORT

More by this Author

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has signed a four-year contract extension with the club.

The new deal ties the Germany international to Madrid until 30 June, 2023.

Kroos, 29, has made 233 appearances for Real Madrid, including 28 in La Liga and eight in the Champions League this season.

The 2014 World Cup winner joined from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has won 11 trophies during a five-year spell.