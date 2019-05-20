alexa Real Madrid midfielder signs new four-year deal - Daily Nation
Real Madrid midfielder signs new four-year deal

Monday May 20 2019

Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos (left) and Spanish midfielder Isco (right) challenge Real Sociedad's Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino (centre) during their Spanish League match at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian on May 12, 2019. PHOTO | ANDER GILLENEA | AFP

Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos (left) and Spanish midfielder Isco (right) challenge Real Sociedad's Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino (centre) during their Spanish League match at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian on May 12, 2019. PHOTO | ANDER GILLENEA |  AFP

  The 2014 World Cup winner joined from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has won 11 trophies during a five-year spell.
  He is due to appear in front of supporters at the Bernabeu Stadium at 2pm on Monday.
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has signed a four-year contract extension with the club.

The new deal ties the Germany international to Madrid until 30 June, 2023.

Kroos, 29, has made 233 appearances for Real Madrid, including 28 in La Liga and eight in the Champions League this season.

The 2014 World Cup winner joined from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has won 11 trophies during a five-year spell.

He is due to appear in front of supporters at the Bernabeu Stadium at 2pm on Monday.

