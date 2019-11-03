Tottenham slump continues at Everton

By AFP

LIVERPOOL

Cenk Tosun's header eight minutes into stoppage time salvaged a 1-1 draw for Everton against Tottenham in a match overshadowed by a serious injury to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes.

Spurs' Son Heung-min was shown a straight red card for his foul on the Portuguese international, but the injury was suffered as Gomes's momentum saw him crash into Serge Aurier.

The visitors led 1-0 at that stage thanks to Dele Alli's strike just after the hour mark.

Everton were then left frustrated as Alli was not penalised for a handball inside his own area despite a lengthy delay for a VAR review.

The injury to Gomes was the turning point with Son visibly upset even before he was shown a red card.

And Tottenham failed to hold out for a first away win in the Premier League since January when substitute Tosun bulleted home a header from Luca Digne's cross during 12 minutes of time added due to VAR reviews and Gomes's injury.