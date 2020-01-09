Tough times lie ahead, Rachier warns KPL clubs

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Kenyan Premier League clubs should brace themselves for a prolonged financial crisis as the league body continues the search for a new sponsor.

KPL chairman Ambrose Rachier told Nation Sport prospective sponsors were offering deals that cannot sustain the league.

“The future of Kenya Premier League is very bleak and the current situation may not change soon. There is no prospect at all of the league getting a sponsor this season. Those who came shied off because of broadcast issues since our matches are not aired live on international platforms. It sad but that is where we are now,” said Rachier.

MOVED OFFICES

Rachier also confirmed that the league body's secretariat had moved offices from Westlands to Lenana road to reduce the cost of operations.

The sentiments come at a time when three KPL teams have dished out six walkovers with Nzoia Sugar being the latest to miss their weekend clash against Bandari at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.

Advertisement

Chemelil Sugar, who got their first league win against Nzoia Sugar on Wednesday, failed to play against Bandari and KCB.

Sony Sugar, Kenyan champions in 2006, have since been suspended from the KPL this season having dished out walkovers to Zoo, Tusker and AFC Leopards.