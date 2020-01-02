Transfer window for WPL opened

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Football Kenya Federation on Wednesday opened the player registration window for the clubs that will compete in this year's Women's top tier and Division one Leagues.

Kahawa Queens, Nakuru Queens and SEP Oyugis earned promotion to the top tier replacing Nyuki Starlets, Vihiga Leeds and Spedag.

Vihiga Queens emerged champions for the third time after amassing a total of 79 points.

"We can’t wait to meet teams that have dominated the league for years and see how we can match up to them," said Joseph Mwanza, coach Kahawa Queens.

A letter from the Federation’s competitions department read in part, “The registration period for the Women Premier League will close January 14, while Division one league will close January 28 with all the transfers and registration processes conducted electronically through the DTMS and the online registration platform, Kenya connect."

The 2020 Women's Premier League season is scheduled to kick off on February 22, while Division One league will get underway on March 7.