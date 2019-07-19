  1. Home
France legend stopped for drink driving in Turin

Friday July 19 2019

In this file photo taken on September 21, 2015 former French forward David Trezeguet holds a press conference ahead of the 2015 Golden Foot Award ceremony in Monaco. Trezeguet was drunk driving in Turin, Italian media reported on July 19, 2019 and also spoke of insults to the police. PHOTO | VALERY HACHE |

In this file photo taken on September 21, 2015 former French forward David Trezeguet holds a press conference ahead of the 2015 Golden Foot Award ceremony in Monaco. Trezeguet was drunk driving in Turin, Italian media reported on July 19, 2019 and also spoke of insults to the police. PHOTO | VALERY HACHE |  AFP

In Summary

  • The 41-year-old, who scored the winning goal for France at Euro 2000, was pulled over shortly before 1:00 am Thursday (2300 GMT Wednesday), returning from an evening out with friends.
AFP
By AFP
TURIN

Former France striker David Trezeguet faces legal action in Italy after being stopped by police for drink driving in Turin.

The 41-year-old, who scored the winning goal for France at Euro 2000, was pulled over shortly before 1:00 am Thursday (2300 GMT Wednesday), returning from an evening out with friends.

According to media reports, Trezeguet initially refused to take the breathalyser test.

When he did take the test it showed a blood alcohol level of 1.5-1.7 grammes per litre - the legal limit in Italy is under 0.5g/l.

Trezeguet played 71 times for France and spent a decade as a player with Juventus, for whom he is now a club ambassador.

