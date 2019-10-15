Troubled Shabana face Vihiga United test

By BENSON AYIENDA

Shabana acting coach Vincent Nyaberi will take charge of his first National Super League match on Wednesday against Vihiga United at Gusii Stadium.

Nyaberi, who joined the club at the start of the season, is in charge in a caretaker capacity following the resignation of Gilbert Selebwa on Monday over unpaid salary.

Shabana come into this match on the back of a barren draw against Vihiga Bullets last Friday. They face a motivated Vihiga United who beat Kibera Black Stars 2-0 in their last outing.

"We have rolled our sleeves and we are determined to ensure this team secures promotion to Kenya Premier League (KPL) at the end of the season,” said Nyaberi on Tuesday after a training session at Gusii Stadium.

Nyaberi confirmed that he has a full squad to select from as they look to bounce back to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans will pay Sh100 for terrace tickets while VIP tickets will be sold at Sh300.

Leaders Nairobi City Stars visit second-placed Nairobi Stima at Karuturi Grounds in a match where their unbeaten start to the season will be tested.

Bottom-placed Northern Wanderers continue their search for the first win of the season at Afraha Stadium where they take on St Joseph's Youth.

FIXTURES

Ushuru v Vihiga Bullets Ruaraka Grounds 3pm

Mt Kenya United v Migori Youth Ruaraka Grounds 1pm

Shabana v Vihiga United Gusii Stadium 3pm

Fortune Sacco v FC Talanta Kianyaga Stadium 3pm

Kibera Black Stars v Bidco United Hope Centre 3pm

Nairobi Stima v Nairobi City Stars Karuturi Grounds 3pm

AP v Coast Stima Camp Toyoyo Grounds 3pm

APS Bomet v Muranga Seal Narok Stadium 1pm

St Joseph's Youth v Northern Wanderers Afraha Stadium 3pm