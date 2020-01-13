Troubled Wazito make changes to technical bench

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Struggling Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito has once again restructured its technical bench by dismissing assistant coach Frank Ouna and Team Manager Bramwel Makotsi.

This follows the 2-0 loss to AFC Leopards at the Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday afternoon. A reliable source within the team who sought anonymity confirmed the development to Nation Sport.

"The two have officially been asked to step aside. The top management of the club believe that Frank, despite knowing the players well, is not guiding the head coach Stewart Hall properly while Bramwel has been erratic," the source told Nation Sport.

The team manager (Bramwel) is said to be at the centre of the Whyvonne Isuza's transfer tussle pitying AFC Leopards and Wazito. The moneybags unveiled the player before his termination notice with Ingwe lapsed and that equates to player tapping. Leopards is now demanding Sh2 million for the transfer of the player.

Frank Ouna rejoined Wazito two months ago after yet another restructuring that saw Melis Medo exit the team after just four matches in charge. Medo was appointed to replace Stanley Okumbi.

Talk of witch-hunt within the team has been rife with senior players staging a silent revolt whenever they are not happy with decisions of the technical bench hence the high turnover of coaches.

The club is bankrolled by businessman Ricardo Badoer and despite being financially stable, they have found the going tough in the KPL this season.