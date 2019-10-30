Truce at last? Harambee Starlets back in training

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Harambee Starlets will on Thursday commence training ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics fourth round qualifiers qualification contest against Zambia set for Nov 8-14.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) General Secretary Barry Otieno made the announcement on Wednesday.

"The government has directed that Starlets report for residential training at Sports Kenya, Stadion Hotel tomorrow (Thursday)," said Otieno in a statement.

Otieno also explained Sports CS Amina Mohamed had promised to avail funds which will help Starlets compete against Zambia.

Further, the government has released Sh3.8 million which FKF had earlier requested to prepare the men national football team for the 2020 Africa Nations Championship qualification match against Tanzania in July.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa had on Tuesday announced Starlets will not able to prepare for the Zambia game owing to a lack of funds before launching a scathing attack on Sports permanent Secretary Kirimi Kaberia in a press conference in Nairobi.

FKF Mwendwa accused Kaberia of deliberately refusing to okay funds meant to prepare national football teams for international engagements.

Kaberia responded to these claims and suggested he was will not be releasing funds to FKF unless it accounts for the earlier remittances.