Tumaini, Isiolo Starlets win Chapa Dimba titles

Tumaini School and Isiolo Starlets will represent Eastern region at this year’s nationals of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Youth tournament slated for June in Mombasa.

Tumaini from Makueni were crowned the region’s boys’ champions, while Isiolo Starlets scooped the girls’ accolade after winning their respective finals on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

They join North Eastern’s Berlin FC, Yanga FC and Kwale Ladies from Coast and Falling Waters and Ulinzi Youth from Central region in the list of teams that have qualified for the nationals.

Tumaini followed up their 7-1 thrashing of Biashara FC in the Saturday’s semi-finals, with a 4-1 win over Black Panthers in the Sunday's entertaining finals.

Yasin Mohamed scored twice for the students in the fourth and 19th minutes to continue with his impressive display. The two goals placed him on course to winning the boys’ top scorer’s award.

He took his tally to seven goals after the final.

Enow Abdulkarim scored Black Panthers consolation goal in the 83rd minute, before Moris Kapirante sealed Tumaini’s victory in the 88th minute.

“I never expected to score many goals because this was a final and thought it would be very tough. I am so happy because it is the first time I have scored that number of goals in a tournament, “said Mohamed.

In the girls’ finals, Isiolo Starlets rallied from behind to emerge 3-2 winners over Chuka University. Susan Wanjeri gave the students an early lead, when she struck in the third minute.

Guyate Halakhe equalized for Isiolo Starlets in the 33rd minute. Hilda Wanjiku gave Isiolo Starlets a comfortable 3-1 lead thanks to her two quick goals in the 53rd and 57th minutes respectively.

But even before the dust settled, Wanjiku reduced the deficit and took her tally to four goals.

The match should have ended in a different score-line, but both sides missed from open chances. “We conceded early, but I told the girls it is not the end, they kept on fighting and eventually we won. Because nationals will be tougher, we will intensify our training,” said Isiolo Starlets coach Collins Otieno.