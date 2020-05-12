Tusker’s Asike keeps fit, stays as sober as a judge - PHOTOS

By CHRIS OMOLLO

More by this Author

The son of an appellate judge, Eugene Asike knows only too well the virtues of discipline and staying on the straight and narrow.

The 26-year-old Tusker FC centre-back has been keeping himself in shape after the Kenyan Premier League was suspended and Gor Mahia FC controversially declared champions owing to the coronavirus interruption.

Asike, who formerly featured for KCB Football Club and Sofapaka, has been training in 45 to one-hour sessions daily, hoping to emerge stronger and knock on the Harambee Stars’ fits 11 door once the pandemic subsides.

Tusker FC’s training coach Enos “Biggie” Karani has tailor-made training programmes for players of the Ruaraka club and he expects them to follow them to the letter.

That doesn’t seem to be an issue for Asike who has learnt the virtues of discipline from his father, Court of Appeal judge Milton Stephen Makhandia Asike.

We caught up with the player at the weekend as he went about training on a ground along Ngong Road, Nairobi, confident that he will soon add to his national team caps should head coach Francis Kimanzi oblige.

Advertisement

Tusker Football Club defender Eugene Asike works out at Alpha Fit Gym in Nairobi on May 9, 2020. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

He wants to return to the pitch, fitter, once the pandemic is behind the world.

The 26-year-old defender was last capped when Tusker was running Gor close in the premiership last season.

He feels in much better shape, unhappy that the coronavirus has thrown the spanner in the works but confident enough to accept the situation especially having been drafted into Stars’ provisional squad for upcoming fixtures.

“I was really looking forward to playing for the national team, Harambee Stars, after I was called up by Kimanzi after two years out of the national team,” he told Nation Sport.

“I was really looking forward for that, but it didn’t happen.”

Tusker Football Club defender Eugene Asike polishes his passing technique during an outdoor training session at Alpha Fit grounds with his trainer Fredrick on May 9, 2020. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

At the moment, Asike has to maintain the three-times-a-week training routine as guided by Karani who shares programmes to the players through their WhatsApp group.

Head coach Robert Matano closely monitors the progress, waiting patiently for the season, or whatever is left of it, opens up.

Tusker did not enter this season’s FKF Shield tournament and were lying third when the premiership was called off.

Gor Mahia led the standings with 54 points from 23 games, seven more than second-placed Homeboyz and eight ahead of Tusker.