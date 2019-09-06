Tusker ace itching for Harambee Stars debut

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Tusker forward Boniface Muchiri is optimistic of making his national team debut when Harambee Stars takes on Uganda in an international friendly at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

The speedy winger scored two brilliant goals as Tusker lost 5-2 to Gor Mahia in their opening Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match last weekend and hopes to carry the same form to Harambee Stars.

Despite being called up several times, Muchiri has never played for Harambee Stars. He is however quick to point that he is ready and eagerly waiting for the nod.

“It feels good to be in the national team, it's always the dream of every player to represent his country. I think we will do well on Sunday because the training sessions have been intense and we have been guided properly. We know what we need to do as individuals and as a team and I am really looking forward to the match,” Muchiri said after Thursday’s training session at Kasarani.

“My form really is from hard work – what you do in training is what you will do during competitive matches. I also look up to Cristiano Ronaldo and watch a lot of what he does. His success is as a result of hard work and I believe if I do the same, remain disciplined and focused then I will also be successful.” he added.

Muchiri scored 12 goals for the brewers last season and was rumoured to be on his way out with a club in the USA chasing his signature but that move did not materialize. He remains optimistic that he will also fulfil his dreams of playing abroad soon.

