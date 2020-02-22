Tusker ace Omondi eager to get back into the team

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Tusker forward Kevin Omondi is back training with the team after recovering from a knee injury sustained eight months ago.

The former Gor Mahia winger is thankful to the club for taking care of him during his recovery period.

“I have read of players being released by teams when they are injured while others have been left to cater for their medical costs by the very clubs they play for and it saddens me. Things are very tough in Kenyan football but the clubs should not be making it harder for the players to survive,” Omondi told Nation Sport.

“I want to thank my team Tusker – they have been with me since I sustained the injury, taken care of all the medical bills and are still taking care of me during this rehabilitation period. It hasn’t been easy but I am happy to be back in training. I am not fully fit yet but at least I can kick a ball and jog,” he added.

The team has done well in his absence and are currently second on the log behind reigning champions Gor Mahia. Omondi knows getting his position in the team back won’t be a walk in the park.

“I am happy they are doing well so far. The mission is to do well as a team and not just as individuals. I know I have to work very hard to regain fitness and break back into the squad. I have to sacrifice a lot but I am a fighter and I will be back stronger and better,” he said.

