Tusker bounce back with Nzoia Sugar win

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Tusker returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Nzoia Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Saturday.

Timothy Otieno scored a brace while captain Michael Madoya added another in the 51st minute to seal Tusker's fifth win of the season. Nzoia's goals were netted by Hillary Wandera who scored in his own net in the 16th minute and Ian Simiyu in the 80th.

The win takes Tusker's tally to 16 which sees them lead the standings albeit temporarily pending other Round Eight results.

Tusker went ahead in the second minute when Chris Wasamba failed to deal with a cross from the right allowing Otieno to slot past Benson Mangala at the back post.

Otieno could have doubled his side's lead but he blazed over the bar in the 12th minute. Wandera gifted his former employers the equaliser in the 16th when the ball came off the upright following a shot from Collins Wakhungu and hit him on its way in.

Luke Namanda almost put the hosts back in control but his effort rolled narrowly wide after Otieno had found him with a cross. But Otieno restored the Brewers lead in stoppage time of first half with a well taken penalty.

Related Stories Wazito edge Sony Sugar in seven-goal thriller

Advertisement

Madoya stretched Tusker's lead in the 51st minute with a header after connecting to a cross from the left.

Nzoia made the first change Wakhungu paving way for Boris Kwezi while Tusker made a double substitution, Kevin Okoth and Apollo Otieno being replaced by Humphrey Mieno and Jackson Macharia respectively.

Kevin Juma should have reduced the deficit for Nzoia in the 63rd but he took too long to connect to Thomas Wainaina's cross and was dispossessed by a yellow shirt before Kwezi headed over the bar two minutes later.

Otieno thought he had completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute after being set up by Majak, but his goal was disallowed for offside.