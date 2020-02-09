Tusker down AFC Leopards

By RICHARD MAOSI

More by this Author

Tusker beat AFC Leopards 1-0 in a tightly contested Kenyan Premier League match encounter at Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

Timothy Otieno scored the only game of the match in the 62nd minute with a clinical volley into the right corner of the net.

"The game was hard, although we remained focused and ensured that we do not make simple mistakes before full time, Otieno said.

Tusker head coach Robert Matano hailed his players for batting hard to secure the three points.

"I cannot rule out the fact that we are in the title race and the consistency of winning more matches will put us at the right position," he added.

Ingwe head coach Antony Kimani conceded defeat saying that luck was not on their side.

Advertisement

"Today's match was hard but I urge my players to continue with the same spirit for more good results in the upcoming fixtures," he added.

Leopards had their best chance in the 9th minute when Collins Shivachi almost penetrated the compact defence of Tusker but was dispossessed easily by Luke Namanda.