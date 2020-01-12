Tusker down Bandari in Mombasa

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

An injury time goal by Brian Marita enabled Tusker to beat Bandari 2-1 in a hard-fought Kenya Premier league match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

Bandari started the better side and took the lead in the first half through a penalty by Wycliffe Ochomo, before Tusker managed to level via Hashim Sempala.

Bandari team manager Wilson Oburu said the officiating was wanting, blaming the whistler for being biased and called on the system of appointing referees to be changed.

“Not at any time did a Coast referee handle our match, but Nairobi referees are brought here to officiate matches involving city teams playing us,” said Oburu.

But Tusker coach Robert Matano said the referee was fair and even gave their opponents a penalty.

“We knew Bandari after losing their match against Kariobangi Sharks would come full force. That is why I brought in three speedy players who changed the game and we deserved to come out victors,” said Matano

The game got off to a fine start with Bandari having an upper hand. They could have taken the lead in the 12th minute, but William Wadri’s ground shot was saved by Tusker goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure.

The home team cheered by their fans took the lead in the 23rd minute when Wadri’s cross was connected by Shaaban Kenga, who was fouled before he could finish forcing Nairobi-based referee Judith Muhonja to point to the spot. Ochomo made no mistake to give Bandari a 1-0 lead at half time.

In the second half, Tusker fought gallantly and deservedly equalised in the 66th minute when Sempala collected a fine pass from Timothy Otieno to send a powerful long shot which beat Wanyika.