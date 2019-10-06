Tusker down Kakamega Homeboyz

By TITUS MAERO

Visitors Tusker defeated Kakamega Homeboyz 3-1 in a tough Kenyan Premier League match staged at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Luke Namanda and second half substitutes David Magak and George Ogutu scored each to hand Tusker the deserved victory.

The solitary goal for Homeboyz was scored by David Okoth in the match that was played after a heavy downpour.

Namanda opened the scoring charts for Tusker in the 28th minute after he capitalised on a rebound from Homeboyz keeper Gabriel Andika to hit the back of the net.

Determination from Homeboyz saw David Okoth equalise from an indirect kick after a goal-bound Peter Thiong’o was brought down on the edge of the box by Hillary Wandera in the 44th minute.

The two teams went into half time tied 1-1.

After the breather, Magak was put through in the box by Ogutu, whose shot went beyond the reach of custodian Andika to increase the score-line for Tusker in the 78th minute.

Efforts by Homeboyz forwards Stephen Wakanya, Allan Wanga and Thiong’o to equalise were time and again thwarted by a strong defence from their opponents led by Eugene Asike.