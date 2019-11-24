Tusker down Posta Rangers

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Tusker FC beat Posta Rangers 1-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos Sunday afternoon.

After a goalless first half, on form Timothy Otieno found the back of the net in the 82nd minute to win it for the Brewers.

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano lauded his charges for the win and singled out striker Timothy Otieno for praise.

"It was a very hard match. We came into the match on the backdrop of two draws and I thought the boys had lost confidence, but they have proved me wrong," Matano said after the match.

"It is a slim 1-0 win but we will build from there. We have been conceding in almost every game but at least today there was a good improvement in defence and the whole team. We will build from this result and my hope is we get consistent.

"Timothy is an experienced player and I challenge him daily. He is a striker and his role is to score goals. I am happy he is finding the back of the net regularly now - it is good for him and the team too," he added.

Otieno, who has scored five goals so far, says he's eyeing a national team call up.

"It is too early to talk about the golden boot but I hope to make use of every goal scoring chance I get to help the club. With the form I am in I believe I can be of use at the national team," he said after the match.