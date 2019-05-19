Tusker down Vihiga United

By TITUS MAERO

Tusker beat Vihiga United 2-1 in a tough SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday.

Tusker struck twice in the first half via David Majak and Boniface Muchiri to push Vihiga deep into the relegation zone. The hosts scored their solitary goal through second half substitute Amos Kigadi.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said the results were a morale booster for his side.

"We came hunting for three points and I am glad we made it,” said Matano.

Vihiga tactician Sammy Okoth rued the many chances his side did not convert.

‘’Poor finishing is an element that has haunted us. I intend to work on a winning strategy as we go into our next matches,” Okoth said.

The brewers stunned Vihiga when Majak outplayed defender Zablon Khaembe, before looping the ball over advising custodian Caleb Wamalwa barely three minutes into the match.

A counter attack from Vihiga forwards Patrick Okulo, Chris Masinza and Alex Imbusia was strongly thwarted by Tusker’s tight backline led by defence kingpin Eugene Asika.

Enjoying high ball possession, Tusker forward Muchiri collected a right wing cross from Jackson Macharia, before the former shot into the net past custodian Wamalwa in the 28th minute to secure the second goal and a healthy lead at the break.

Upon resumption from half time, both coachers made substitutions. Matano pulled out Jackson Macharia and David Magak and their positions were taken up by Noah Wafula and Amiani Muzerwa respectively.

Vihiga coach Okoth substituted Alex Imbusia, Patrick Okulo and Dennis Wafula for Amos Kigadi, Lawrence Luvanda and Daudi Saisi,