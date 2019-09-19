Tusker forward set for US trials

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Tusker striker Boniface Muchiri is set to undergo trials with US fourth-tier side FC Golden State Force.

Founded in 2015, Golden State is based in California and participates in the USL League Two, the fourth level in US football leagues hierarchy and is considered as the breeding ground for the best under-23 players in US. Most teams in the league are owned by MLS clubs.

Golden State Force is associated to LA Galaxy.

Muchiri, 23, was the brewers' top scorer last season in the Kenyan Premier League with 12 goals and made his debut for Harambee Stars during their friendly match against Uganda Cranes on September 8.

A representative of Hector (EA) Ltd, which manages the player amongst several other talented youngsters, revealed the development saying Muchiri is expected to link up with the club soon.

"We have finalised everything in regards to paperwork and he (Muchiri) should be with the team in a matter of a week or so. It is a good opportunity for him to develop in a good environment and we are sure he will make it in the trials and land a deal," the source told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Hector (EA) Ltd also manages Kenyan International Joseph Okumu, who recently moved to Swedish top-tier side IF Elfsborg, from Real Monarchs.