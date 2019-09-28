Tusker leave Sofapaka staggering

By VICTOR OTIENO

Tusker turned on style in the second half to beat Sofapaka 3-1 in a Kenya Premier League (KPL) match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Michael Madoya, Hillary Wandera and Luke Namanda were on target for the 2016 champions in the 46th, 53rd and 71st minutes respectively, while Sofapaka's consolation was scored by Elly Asieche from the spot deep in extra-time.

Brian Nyakan came close to breaking the deadlock in the 20th minute after he received a pass from Mohamed Kasirye, but goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure did well to save. Madoya then controlled a cross-field pass from the right wing, but his shot was blocked by the Sofapaka defence.

Timothy Otieno should have put the hosts ahead in the 25th minute but his penalty was saved by Isima Watenga after George "Blackberry" Odhiambo was fouled inside the box by George Maelo.

After a barren first half, the brewers made a double substitution at the restart, David Majak taking the place of Odhiambo while Sammy Imbuye replaced Kevin Okoth.

Then hosts took the lead in the 46th through Madoya who beat Watenga with a calm finish from close range.

Even before the celebratory mood settled on the Tusker side, Wandera provided double joy scoring the second in the 53rd when he capitalised on a goal mouth melee in Sofapaka's box to beat Watenga with a low shot. Namanda sealed the win with a 71st minute strike.