By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

Tusker rallied from a goal down to hold 10-man Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) to a 1-1 draw in a Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Saturday.

The bankers under coach Zedekiah Otieno seemed to be on the verge of collecting maximum points until referee Carolyne Wanjala awarded Tusker a controversial penalty deep in stoppage time.

One of the KCB defenders was adjudged to have handled a goal-bound shout prompting referee Wanjala to award a penalty. This decision was temporarily disputed by angry KCB players but in vain.

Timothy Otieno stepped forward and sent goalkeeper Joseph Okoth the wrong side to cancel out Reagan Otieno's first half opener.

“We have not drawn against Tusker. We have lost to a biased referee. I normally restrain myself against talking ill of match referees but today the centre referee messed up and denied us victory,” said an angry KCB coach Zedekiah.

Tusker coach Robert Matano rued their slow start which saw them concede an early goal.

Advertisement

“We lost concentration early and KCB capitalised. We took long to come back to the game until we recovered in the last 10 minutes,” said Matano.

KCB threatened early and it came as no surprise when they grabbed the opener at quarter hour mark, Reagan connecting to Benson Amianda's cross with a sweet volley that gave Robert Mboya no chance in the Tusker goal.

The hosts suffered a major setback in the 32nd minute when defender Bethuel Warambo was given his marching orders by referee Wanjala for a high boot on Michael Madoya.

Zedekiah reorganised his charges introducing Gabriel Mugabo, Bolton Omwenga and Stephen Waruru for Benson Amianda, Simon Munala and Enock Agwanda respectively.