Tusker off to winning start in Tanzania tour

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Tusker Monday kicked off their pre-season tour of Tanzania with a 1-0 win over top-tier side Biashara United at the Karume Stadium in Musoma.

After a goalless first half, Jackson Macharia scored the lone goal in the 57th minute in a match the brewers coach Robert Matano says Biashara gave his side a good test.

“We were a bit slow in the first half but we dominated the second half. I am very happy with the outcome, Biashara United is a good side with experienced players and they have exposed some weakness in my side that I need to work on before the league starts. That is really the aim of these pre-season matches,” Matano offered after the match.

Biashara coach Amri Said lauded the performance of his lads despite the loss.

“Tusker is a good team and they gave us a good match. My players did well despite the loss and at least we now know what to rectify as we head into the new season,” he said.

He also revealed that his side would be travelling to Migori to face KPL outfit Sony Sugar soon.

“We have three more friendly matches before the league starts; against Siginda United, Mara United and finally Sony Sugar from Kenya. Kenyan teams are physically superior and I believe playing against them will improve that aspect which we lack – physicality,” he said.

Tusker will next face Gwambina on Friday in Mwanza before finishing the tour with matches against Police and Alliance on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Tusker squad

Goalkeepers: Robert Mboya, Emery Mvuyekure, Michael Wanjala

Defenders: Marlon Tangauzi, Sammy Meja, Hillary Wandera, Vincent Ngesa, Gabriel Wandera, Eric Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Brian Odhiambo

Midfielders: Peter Nzuki, Michael Madoya, Apollo Otieno, Kevin Okoth, Eric Zakayo, Boniface Muchiri, Jackson Macharia, Mario Kakai, Faraj Ominde, Sydney Ochieng,