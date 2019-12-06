Tusker rally to slay Kariobangi Sharks
Friday December 6 2019
Luke Namanda’s second half brace helped Tusker edge Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 in an entertaining Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Kasarani on Friday afternoon.
Kevin Tom Machika had given Sharks the lead heading into the breather but the brewers were clearly the best side after the break with George Odhiambo grabbing the equaliser in the 69th minute before Namanda finished the job with a brace in the 79th and 87th minutes.
More to follow...