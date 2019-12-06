alexa Tusker rally to slay Kariobangi Sharks - Daily Nation
Tusker rally to slay Kariobangi Sharks

Friday December 6 2019

Tusker defender Hillary Wandera (left) celebrates scoring with teammate Michael Madoya during their Kenyan Premier League match against Sofapaka at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on September 28, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

  • Kevin Tom Machika had given Sharks the lead heading into the breather

  • The brewers were clearly the best side after the break with George Odhiambo grabbing the equaliser in the 69th minute before Namanda finished the job with a brace in the 79th and 87th minutes

By JEFF KINYANJUI
Luke Namanda’s second half brace helped Tusker edge Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 in an entertaining Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Kasarani on Friday afternoon.

Kevin Tom Machika had given Sharks the lead heading into the breather but the brewers were clearly the best side after the break with George Odhiambo grabbing the equaliser in the 69th minute before Namanda finished the job with a brace in the 79th and 87th minutes.

More to follow...

