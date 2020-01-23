By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) leaders Tusker have completed the signing of former Green Commandos striker Henry Meja on a three-year deal.

The 18-year-old striker impressed during the recently concluded Cleophas Malala Tournament in Kakamega where he emerged as the top scorer with 11 goals and was also named the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The club took to social media to announce the signing of the forward.

"Tusker FC is delighted to announce the signing of striker Henry Meja on a 3-year deal. The 18-year-old striker will also wear the number 18 shirt," the club said.

Meja joins his elder brother, Sammy, at the club. Sammy is a left back who joined the brewers from Thika United last term.

A number of clubs were interested in securing his services notably AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz.

