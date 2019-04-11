Tusker sink KCB, Nzoia edge Vihiga

Tusker returnee Noah Wafula struck the winner as the brewers ended a three-match winless run with a hard fought 1-0 win over Kenya Commercial Bank in a SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Thursday.

Wafula, who re-joined the brewers last week after leaving the club at the end of the 2017 season, headed home Boniface Muchiri corner kick on 51 minutes in his first match since returning to Ruaraka.

Muchiri was tasked with bring the in-swinger after Timothy Otieno’s header had been tipped out by KCB goalkeeper Zamu Adisa.

The win saw Tusker leapfrog Sony Sugar – who saw off Mathare United 2-1 on Wednesday at Kasarani, to sixth position on 34 points similar to the millers who drop a place down due to an inferior goal difference.

The bankers, who suffered their first defeat in five matches, remain ninth on 29 points.

Elsewhere in Bungoma, Collins Wakhungu scored the all-important goal on 47 minutes as Nzoia Sugar hit visiting Vihiga United 1-0 at Sudi Stadium.

Nzoia moves two places up to 10th with 29 points while Vihiga remain 15th with 20 after 22 rounds.

Back in Machakos, Tusker had a better start in the game and nearly broke the deadlock three minutes into the game through skipper Peter Nzuki whose long range effort was deflected off the target by the bankers defence.

Muchiri almost grabbed a brace on 69 minutes but his header from a Rodgers Aloro throw in missed the target. Aloro had come on for the injured Hillary Wandera before the second half.

“This is a hard fought victory, I think we can maintain it, we need consistency,” Tusker coach Robert Matano said after the game.

“The win is a motivation going into our next game because KCB have come up so well but one goal is enough for the three points.”