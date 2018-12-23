Tusker sink Mt Kenya to register first win of season

By KIPLAGAT SILA

David Juma, Amini Muzerwa and Kevin Omondi struck a goal apiece each as Tusker registered their first win of the 2018/19 SportPesa Premier League season with a 3-0 rout of winless Mount Kenya United at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

Juma slotted home the opener on eight minutes before Muzerwa, who was introduced for the injured Juma, added a second for the brewers before the break. Substitute Omondi notched the third to give Robert Matano's side their win in three outings this term. After a 1-1 draw away to Sony Sugar in the opening day of the season, the Brewers were shocked 1-0 by newly-promoted Western Stima last weekend in Kisumu.

"The league is just begging and it is important that we won. We will keep correcting where we have weaknesses. We've draw and lost our previous matches but today we won which shows there's progress. But we have to improve and the players know that," said Matano after the match.

Mount Kenya started the match brightly, with Boniface Mukhekhe finding the back of the net three minutes into the encounter only for his effort to be ruled offside.

Juma then fired Tusker ahead five minutes later after receiving a well calculated cross from Bill Oporia, before placing the ball at the far left post which gave Mount Kenya custodian Philip Odhiambo no chance.

Matano, already without marquee signing Michael Madoya due to injury, was then forced to withdraw his goalscorer for Muzerwa. The Rwandan only needed his first touch to double the brewers' advantage.

With the visitors trying their way back into the match, former Gor Mahia man Omondi headed home from Amos Asembeka's cross to put the score beyond doubt.