Tusker snap up Gor Mahia duo

Returnees Wazito and reigning champions Gor Mahia have been the busiest in the current transfer window as Kenyan Premier League teams restructure ahead of the 2019/20 season that is scheduled to kick off on August 31.

Out of the 18 top-tier clubs, only nine have so far officially registered new players. Wazito has been the most active, signing 11 players, while Gor Mahia has brought on board 10 new players. Ulinzi has been the least busy having signed just one player, Kelvin Thairu from relegated Mt Kenya United, followed by Bandari, who have signed three, Alex Luganji from Nairobi Stima, Danson Chetambe from Zoo FC and Cliff Kasuti from Ulinzi Stars. He was on loan at Sofapaka last season but has now moved permanently to the dockers.