Tusker snap up Mathare United striker

Kenyan Premier League side Tusker have made their first signing of the season, snapping up immediate former Mathare United striker Christopher Ochieng on a two-year deal.

Ochieng’s contract at the Slum Boys lapsed in December and with the club acquiring long-term target Dani Gumnok from South Sudanese side Atlabara FC, Ochieng opted to move.

The club took to its official Facebook page to announce the development on Friday.

“We would like to confirm the signing of Christopher Ochieng Oduor from Mathare United FC. He has signed a two years contract. We welcome him to the Brewers Family,” the club announced.

Tusker is currently at the top of the table with 34 from 16 matches and they are eager to challenge Gor Mahia for the title this season.

Ochieng becomes the club first signing for the club in the ongoing mid-season transfer window.

