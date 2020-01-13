Tusker tighten grip on KPL top spot

By CECIL ODONGO

Tusker FC maintained their lead at the top of the Kenyan Premier League table of standings at the weekend as reigning champions Gor Mahia dropped to fourth following Sunday’s loss to Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Eleven-time champions Tusker, who have not lost in their past five matches, outclassed Bandari 2-1 through an injury-time goal scored by Brian Marita at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa on Sunday.

That defeat led to suspension of Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala, with former Harambee Stars coach Twahir Muhiddin taking over on interim basis.

Wycliffe Ochomo had given Bandari a well-deserved lead through a penalty in the 23rd minute of the match, but the brewers equalised through Hashim Sempala at the hour mark and went on to win through Marita’s goal, which was disputed by Bandari team manager Wilson Oburu.

Bandari have performed poorly in the league this season and currently lie 11th on the log with 18 points, having played 16 matches.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia dropped to fourth on the standings after Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Homeboyz. Shami Kibwana gave the hosts the lead 20 minutes after the start of the game, but K’Ogalo, who looked exhausted and demotivated, gave their fans hope of earning a point after Nicholas Kipkurui levelled the scores five minutes to half-time.

Ali Bhai would then compounded K’Ogalo’s woes when his powerful shot went past goal keeper Boniface Oluoch to snatch the winner for the home side in an entertaining clash.

The result leaves Kakamega Homeboyz second in the table, a point less than Tusker. Commenting on the defeat, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack cited lack of training time and fatigue as the reason for the loss, but promised that K’Ogalo will bounce back when they play bottom-placed Chemelil FC on Wednesday at Kericho Green Stadium.

“The players had not trained for three days since they were on a go slow demanding their dues. They have received some money and are now determined to do the work on the pitch against Chemelil Sugar FC,” Polack said from Homa Bay County, where the team has been camping.

Meanwhile, moneybags Wazito FC continued to post poor results in the league, having lost their fifth game in a row after a 2-0 defeat to 13-time KPL champions AFC Leopards.

In-form striker John Makwatta netted a brace for Ingwe as Wazito, who have been active in the January transfer window, stayed 14th in the table.

Ulinzi Stars, who narrowly beat Western Stima 3-2 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, are third on the log, while an improved Posta Rangers beat Kisumu All Stars to remain ninth.