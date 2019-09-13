By JEFF KINYANJUI

Former champions Tusker will be seeking to bounce back from their nightmare start to the Kenyan Premier League season when they welcome Mathare United at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Tusker, who lost 5-2 to champions Gor Mahia in the opening match before the international break, will be boosted by the return of defender Eugene Asike who missed the season opener due to injury.

“The team has prepared well and we are looking forward to a nice game. We lost to Gor Mahia but that is already gone and our focus is on ensuring we pick the maximum points. I am happy with the return of Asike, he brings stability and experience at the back,” Tusker coach Robert Matano said.

DREW WITH BANDARI

Mathare started their season with a dour 0-0 draw against Bandari at Ruaraka and will be keen to get their first win in the match that is expected to be closely contested.

Sofapaka, who lost to Posta Rangers in their opening match of the season in Narok, will be away to Ulinzi Stars. Batoto Ba Mungu willalso welcome back captain George Maelo who missed the first match.

“I am very happy that he is back because he is not only a good player but a leader on the pitch. When he talks his teammates listen and it is very important to have such a figure in the team especially with several young players,” the team’s tactician Divaldo Alves is quoted as saying on the club's portal.

The team’s midfielder Elly Asieche has urged his teammates to give their best: “It wasn’t the start we anticipated but we have to put that behind us and focus on Ulinzi Stars. It will be very important for us to get the three points because we can’t do the same mistakes we did last season by starting poorly.”

FIXTURES

Saturday

Nzoia Sugar v Sony Sugar – 1pm – Sudi

Tusker v Mathare United – 2pm – Machakos (Live on KTN News)

Posta Rangers v Kakamega Homeboys – 4:15pm – Machakos (Live on KTN News)

Ulinzi Stars v Sofapaka – 3pm – Nakuru

Western Stima v Wazito – 3pm – Kisumu

Sunday

AFC Leopards v Kariobangi Sharks – 3pm – Kasarani