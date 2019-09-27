Tusker welcome trio from injury

Matano is keen to build on their 2-1 triumph at Kericho last weekend

The brewers host Sofapaka in search of their first home win of the season

The tactician however says he will not rush the trio to first team action

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Tusker FC have been boosted by the return of three players from injury ahead of their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match against Sofapaka on Saturday.

Experienced midfielder Humphrey Mieno, Apollo Otieno and custodian Robert Mboya resumed training this week and their return excites coach Robert Matano.

“We are almost full-house and that is very good. They have been out for a long time and to have them back is good for the team. Only Kevin Omondi (Ade) is not back as he is recovering after knee surgery,” Matano said after the team’s training session at Ruaraka on Thursday morning.

The tactician however says he will not rush the trio to first team action. “They have just started training and they need time to get back to their best so we have to be patient with them,”

The brewers host Sofapaka in search of their first home win of the season and Matano is keen to build on their 2-1 triumph at Kericho last weekend.

“We have trained well so far and everyone is looking forward to the game. I know it will be a very tough game but we will fight hard to get the maximum points,” he said.

