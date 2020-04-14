Mbarak: FKF must respect SDT ruling

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice-chairman Twaha Mbarak says the current office should respect the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruling.

Football discussions in the country have shifted from the pitch to the boardrooms, thanks to both the coronavirus pandemic effects, and also in the wake of a court ruling on March 17 that nullified FKF elections for a second time in a span of three months.

The development has attracted a stand-off between FKF, Fifa and the government despite calls for a meeting, and SDT chairman John Ohaga recently told Nation Sport he has not considered changing his ruling which also ended the term of office of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

"It will be clearer if (FKF president Nick) Mwendwa obeyed the SDT ruling considering he subjected the federation to the court," observed Mbarak.

"It is the change of heart that surprises everyone because Fifa officials were here in December to discuss an earlier SDT ruling. One of the officials was even quoted explaining how we should following the term of office timelines. What has since changed?"

Fifa and the government are set for talks in May, in a bid to end the stalemate.