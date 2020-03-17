Twaha: Bring back Amrouche

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice-chairman Twaha Mubarak has urged the current office to reinstate former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche.

In an interview with Nation Sport, Twaha who's declared his intent to reclaim his former position at the forthcoming federation polls also suggested he will reinstate the Belgian coach if elected to office.

"Amrouche is a good coach and now that we have a misunderstanding with him, I bet we should sit down and try to agree on a compromise," explained Twaha.

"What if we offered him his old job? Would he be considerate? Has anyone bothered to listen to him or are we just exchanging words through the media?"

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) based in Lausanne, Switzerland, last year awarded Amrouche Sh109 million for unlawful dismissal by FKF.

Consequently, Kenya is staring at a Fifa ban from the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers after Mwendwa stated that he is unable to pay the money. Sports CS Amina Mohamed has also stated that the government will not foot that bill.

Stars are pooled alongside Mali, Uganda and Rwanda in that competition and are seeking to play at the World Cup for the first time in the country's history.

And Amrouche who is now coach of the Botswana national football team recently told Nation Sport in an exclusive interview that he will not offer FKF any extensions to pay up the monies.