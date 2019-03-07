Two Kenyans win big with OdiBets

Two lucky Kenyans are smiling all the way to the bank after winning courtesy of betting firm OdiBets

Moses Maranga, a movie vendor and Peter Omutoko a casual labourer from Vihiga successfully placed different bets.

Peter Omutoko placed a 10 team multibet of Sh30 and won Sh464,883, while Moses Maranga placed a 12 team multibet with Sh50 and won Sh803,891.

The two winners, who are ardent football fans, attribute their winnings to proper analysis before placing their bets.

“In order for me to win this bet, I stayed up until late researching each of the teams. Nothing comes easy in this life,” said Peter Omutoko, who plans to venture into farming with the money he won.

"I intend to use this money to buy land and also to expand my movie business," said Moses Maranga, who hails from Kirinyaga County.

Speaking after handing over the cheques to the winners, Aggrey Sayi, the OdiBets Country Marketing Manager noted that the betting firm will continue offering "the best betting experience" and amazing bonuses to their customers.