Two charged for attempted carjack on Arsenal duo

By BBC SPORT

More by this Author

Two men have been charged with a public order offence connected to an Arsenal player, police have said.

Ferhat Ercan, of Highgate, and Salaman Ekinci, of Tottenham, were arrested on Thursday outside the north London home of Gunners star Mesut Ozil.

Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were not in Arsenal's squad for Sunday's Premier League opener at Newcastle due to "further security incidents".

Both players were targeted by carjackers in north London last month.

According to reports, the men were arrested after becoming involved in an altercation with security staff outside Ozil's home.

"Two men have been charged under Section 4a of the Public Order Act following an incident in Camden on Thursday, 8 August," the Met said.

Mr Ercan and Mr Ekinci, both 27, are due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on September 6.

Police said they were treating the public order offence and the attempted car-jacking as separate incidents.

Midfielder Ozil, 30, and defender Kolasinac, 26, were left out of a friendly against Lyon following the attempted car-jacking in Golders Green in July.

After the attack, Kolasinac posted a picture of himself and Ozil on social media and added: "Think we're fine."

Arsenal said on Friday the players had been left out of Sunday's squad following "further security incidents which are being investigated by the police".