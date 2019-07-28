Two debutants in Harambee Stars squad against Tanzania

Last season's Kenya Premier League (KPL) top scorer Enosh Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars will lead the attack

By VICTOR OTIENO

Harambee Stars coach Sebasten Migne has named his starting line-up for the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Tanzania on Sunday.

Teenage sensation Musa Masika, the younger brother to Kenyan international Ayub Timbe, is set to make his senior team debut.

The Kenya Under 20 winger, who plies his trade locally at Wazito, will play in midfield alongside Whyvonne Isuza of AFC Leopards and Duke Abuya of Kariobangi Sharks.

Captain of the day Dennis Odhiambo of Sofapaka and Gor Mahia’s Kenneth Muguna complete the four-man midfield.

Clifton Miheso, who missed out the squad that performed duty for the national team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), has also been given a starting role at left back.

Wazito’s Bernard Ochieng starts at right back, while Mike Kibwage (KCB) and Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia) will be at the heart of defence. John Oyemba also makes his national team debut in goal.

Last season's Kenya Premier League (KPL) top scorer Enosh Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars will lead the attack against the Taifa Stars who are out on a revenge mission after Harambee Stars beat then 3-2 at the Afcon last month.

The match kicks off at 4pm at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The return leg will be played in Nairobi on August 4.

First eleven

John Oyemba (GK), Bernard Ochieng, Mike Kibwage, Joash Onyango, Clifton Miheso, Dennis Odhiambo (C), Kenneth Muguna, Musa Masika, Whyvonne Isuza, Duke Abuya and Enosh Ochieng

Substitutes