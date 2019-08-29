Uefa Champions League group stage - qualified teams
Thursday August 29 2019
PARIS
The 32 teams through to the Uefa Champions League group stage ahead of Thursday's draw in Monaco from 6pm.
Pot One
Liverpool (ENG, holders)
Chelsea (ENG)
Barcelona (ESP)
Manchester City (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Bayern Munich (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS)
Pot Two
Real Madrid (ESP)
Atletico Madrid (ESP)
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Napoli (ITA)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Ajax (NED)
Benfica (POR)
Pot Three
Lyon (FRA)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)
Olympiakos (GRE)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Valencia (ESP)
Inter Milan (ITA)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Pot Four
Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)
Genk (BEL)
Galatasaray (TUR)
RB Leipzig (GER)
Slavia Prague (CZE)
Red Star Belgrade (SRB)
Atalanta (ITA)
Lille (FRA)
Teams from same country cannot be drawn in same group