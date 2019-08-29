alexa Uefa Champions League group stage - qualified teams - Daily Nation
Uefa Champions League group stage - qualified teams

Thursday August 29 2019

Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (centre) raises the European Champion Clubs' Cup after winning their Uefa Champions League final match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS | AFP

Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (centre) raises the European Champion Clubs' Cup after winning their Uefa Champions League final match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS |  AFP

In Summary

  • The 32 teams through to the Uefa Champions League group stage ahead of Thursday's draw in Monaco from 6pm.
AFP
By AFP
PARIS

The 32 teams through to the Uefa Champions League group stage ahead of Thursday's draw in Monaco from 6pm.

Pot One

Liverpool (ENG, holders)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS)

Pot Two

Real Madrid (ESP)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Napoli (ITA)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Ajax (NED)

Benfica (POR)

Pot Three

Lyon (FRA)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)

Olympiakos (GRE)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Valencia (ESP)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Pot Four

Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)

Genk (BEL)

Galatasaray (TUR)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Slavia Prague (CZE)

Red Star Belgrade (SRB)

Atalanta (ITA)

Lille (FRA)

Teams from same country cannot be drawn in same group

