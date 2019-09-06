Uganda Cranes ready to reach for the Stars

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Uganda Cranes will miss the services of three key players in Sunday's international friendly against Harambee Stars at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The team jetted into the country on Friday morning without three foreign-based players namely TP Mazembe left back Joseph Ochaya, striker Farouk Miya and winger Lumala Abdu.

“Ochaya is injured while Farouk Miya and Lumala Abdu joined new clubs just recently and are trying to sort out their paperwork,” said Cranes caretaker coach Abdalla Mubiru.

Mubiru, who doubles up as coach of Ugandan top-tier side Police FC, did not call up several key players in his first assignment as head coach notably Godfrey Walusimbi, Salim Jamal, Nicolas Wadada and Allan Kateregga who were believed to be behind the embarrassing strike during Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in June.

Other regulars missing out in the new-look Cranes team are Isaac Muleme, Bevis Mugabi, Ronald Mukiibi, Michael Azira, Derrick Nsibambi and Hassan Wasswa.

Local based players held a session at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Thursday morning before leaving for Nairobi on Friday morning. They were joined by the six foreign based players in the squad; Emmanuel Okwi (captain), Timothy Awany, Khalid Aucho, Allan Kyambadde, Tadeo Lwanga and Kizito Luwagga in their first session on Kenyan soil on Friday afternoon.

Mubiru lamented on the limited time for preparations but he is optimistic the team will do well.

“We had a very short period to prepare but I am very happy with the progress of the local based players. They have been very cooperative and worked hard in training. They want to cement their places in the national team and are eager to improve. This is very encouraging.” he said.

Despite the improvement of Harambee Stars that saw them end a 15-year wait to feature in Afcon in June, Mubiru said they are eyeing a good result in Nairobi.

“Their (Harambee Stars) performance has been good in recent times. They have a good team but we are also performing better. It is a high profile friendly and I am really looking forward to it. We respect Kenya but do not fear them,” Mubiru added.