Uganda drub Kenya in Cecafa U-15 final
Friday August 30 2019
Kenya’s fairy tale run in the Cecafa Under 15 Challenge Cup came to a halt as they lost 0-4 to Uganda in the final played in Asmara, Eritrea on Friday afternoon.
Patrick Ouke opened the scoring in the 17th minute and Travis Mutyaba doubled the young Cranes lead in the 38th minute.
Abasi Kyeyune grabbed a second half brace as the Ugandans crushed the junior Stars to win the cup.
Harambee Stars U-15 Head Coach Sagar Lakhani was, however impressed with his lads despite the huge loss.
“I am very happy. The boys were brave and circulated the ball very well. We just could not match the physicality of the opponents" he told Nation Sport after the match.
STARTING LINE UP AGAINST UGANDA
Alvin Odari (GK)
James Gachago (Captain)
Brian Osoro
Mike Churchill
Isaac Mugweru
Ibrahim Mone
Kevin Wangaya
Andreas Odhiambo
Joseph Munala
Khamis Nyale
Teddy Sirma
SUBSTITUTES
Kennedy Okumu (GK)