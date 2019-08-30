Uganda drub Kenya in Cecafa U-15 final

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Kenya’s fairy tale run in the Cecafa Under 15 Challenge Cup came to a halt as they lost 0-4 to Uganda in the final played in Asmara, Eritrea on Friday afternoon.

Patrick Ouke opened the scoring in the 17th minute and Travis Mutyaba doubled the young Cranes lead in the 38th minute.

Abasi Kyeyune grabbed a second half brace as the Ugandans crushed the junior Stars to win the cup.

Harambee Stars U-15 Head Coach Sagar Lakhani was, however impressed with his lads despite the huge loss.

“I am very happy. The boys were brave and circulated the ball very well. We just could not match the physicality of the opponents" he told Nation Sport after the match.

STARTING LINE UP AGAINST UGANDA

Advertisement ​

Alvin Odari (GK)

James Gachago (Captain)

Brian Osoro

Mike Churchill

Isaac Mugweru

Ibrahim Mone

Kevin Wangaya

Andreas Odhiambo

Joseph Munala

Khamis Nyale

Teddy Sirma

SUBSTITUTES