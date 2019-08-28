Ugandan international back at Tusker

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Ugandan International Hashim Sempala has re-joined Kenyan Premier League side Tusker on a two-year contract from Gor Mahia.

Sempala had left the Brewers to join K’Ogalo earlier this year on a two-year deal, but struggled to settle. The club recently signed over 10 new players and with the foreign well over the limit, announced they were in the process of releasing him.

“Tusker would like to confirm the signing for midfielder Hashim Sempala on a two-year deal. We welcome him back to the Brewers family," the club announced on its social media platforms on Wednesday.

The player expressed his joy upon his return to the Ruaraka-based side; “It was a very emotional moment for me when I left Tusker because it was my home and they gave me my big break in Kenya. I am very delighted to be back and I promise to do my best. I also send a message to my fans – I am back stronger than before and they will see a much improved player – I am ready for the challenge and I cant wait to get started.”