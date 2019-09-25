Fan killed, five injured in Morocco clash

By AFP

More by this Author

RABAT

One person was killed and five injured in clashes between rival football fans after a cup tie near the Moroccan city of Casablanca, local authorities said Wednesday.

"A group of supporters of Wydad Casablanca (club) stopped a vehicle carrying fans of AS FAR Rabat, throwing stones and the situation degenerated," they said in a statement.

They said one person died of his injuries after "falling from on top of the vehicle" and five others were hospitalised.

Police made six arrests over the violence which followed a 3-1 defeat for the home club.

Football violence is common in Morocco costing the lives of supporters in March 2016, after which authorities temporarily cracked down on radical supporters clubs.