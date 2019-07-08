By DAVID KWALIMWA

For the past two years, Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge knew he was in his final days. Last year, he talked to journalists at a football event in Nairobi.

"I have been sick for a while and for a moment, I thought I was going to heaven but God has taken care of me. I will soon go to play football up there in heaven where there's a big pitch," Kadenge said while pointing to the skies.

And on Sunday, the moment finally arrived.

The former AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars forward, who is considered by many the best Kenyan footballer of all time, finally succumbed to high blood pressure and heart-related complications at a Nairobi hospital.

His family had taken him for an emergency treatment.

Following Kadenge’s death, President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, Nation Media Group Chief Executive Stephen Gitagama, Cecafa Secretary-General Nicholas Musonye and Football Kenya Federation Nick Mwendwa led the country in mourning.

Governors, Senators, MPs and hundreds of football fans also sent condolences to the man credited with dedicating most his productive life to football.

"Kadenge was unplayable. He terrorised defenders with dribbles, nutmegs and was a joy to watch. He raised a family of footballers," the Deputy President said.

Mr Gitagama said Kadenge's skill and outstanding performance placed Kenyan football on global map.

“He will be remembered as a visionary and fearless footballer who was dedicated to making football a great game in Kenya," Mr Gitagama said.

Mr Mwendwa said Kadenge’s contribution and dedication to the game would forever be remembered and cherished in and outside the country.

Kadenge's other premonition of his death was two years ago when he issued a saying he would wish to meet the President “before I die”.

The President and First Lady Margaret visited the ailing Kadenge at his city house.

The three engaged in an hour-long chat and President Kenyatta offered the retired footballer Sh2 million and a National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover.

Kadenge appreciated the visit and goodies but urged Mr Kenyatta and his administration to formulate a policy that would help retired sports personalities, especially those struggling to make ends meet.

For a country that has produced the likes of Austin Oduor, JJ Masiga, Mike Okoth, Josephat 'Controller' Murila, Wilberforce Mulamba, Henry Motego and lately European based stars Dennis Oliech, John 'Mo' Muiruri, Macdonald Mariga, Victor Wanyama, and Micheal Olunga, it is worth telling that Kadenge is considered the best of them all.

This also considering that he was done with his playing career and had switched to coaching by 1968.

Those who saw Kadenge play say he was so talented that he would easily pass a number of opponents marking him.

Kadenge began his football career as an attacking player for Maragoli United, before crossing over to Abaluhya United (now AFC Leopards).

He is remembered for his silky skills, deft touches and mazy runs and would be associated with the popular phrase “Kadenge na Mpira” coined by broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela.

The book Joe Kadenge: The Life of a Football Legend by veteran sports journalist John Nene traces the footballer's arrival on the big stage in 1958 as a barefooted 23-year-old whose performance played a significant role in Kenya's victory in the Gossage Cup tournament, currently known as Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

East Africa knew and adored Kadenge.

His son Oscar, also a former footballer who featured for AFC Leopards, Uganda's Sports Club Villa and Rwanda Rayon Sport, said the body was taken to Lee Funeral Home, Nairobi.

"I will miss dad. He taught me how to play football. He always encouraged me to play football and not fear anybody on the pitch insisting we are all men," Oscar told the Nation on Sunday.

The elder Kadenge struggled to make ends meet at the start of this century.