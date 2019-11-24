Ulinzi, Nzoia share spoils in Nakuru

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Ulinzi Stars put up a spirited second half fight to force a deserved 1-1 draw against Nzoia Sugar in a thrilling Kenyan Premier league match at the Afraha Stadium Nakuru on Sunday.

The soldiers, who missed the services of top marksman Enosh Ochieng out with an injury, looked weak in attack as they made sporadic raids on their opponents' defence.

Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso did not mince his words and conceded that their striking force led by Elvis Nandwa and towering striker Oscar Wamalwa was not up to the task against the sugar millers.

“We did not play according to our usual attacking play. The players looked fatigued as they missed easy scoring chances,” lamented a visibly dejected coach Nyangweso.

The youthful Nzoia under coach Collins "Korea" Omondi maintained a cool tempo prodding the soldiers with crisp passes.

At the half hour mark, the soldiers defence was on the receiving end when defender Brian Birgen miscalculated a back pass in the danger zone which was intercepted by Felicen Okanda, who in turn beat advancing Ulinzi custodian Timothy Odhiambo with a low key shot.

Coach Nyangweso made two quick substitutions introducing John Njuguna and Ezekiel Okare for Omar Bora Afya and off colour Elvis Nandwa respectively.

This gamble paid dividends in the 70th minute when super sub Njuguna unleashed a powerful shot on the touchline to score a classic goal past goalkeeper Collins Omondi.

“This is my first goal of the season and I dedicate it to my dear mum Hannah Wamaitha and my brother Peter Mwaura as they have supported my football career since I was a young boy,” said the 20-year-old Njuguna.

The goal was so classic that Nzoia coach Omondi admitted it was a masterpiece.

“Truth be told, the goal by Njuguna was a powerful and beautiful shot,” said coach Omondi.

However, he commended his boys for snatching a point from the soldiers.

“This draw is important to us as we have lost three matches in a row and it gives us moral to prepare for our next match against AFC Leopards in Mumias next weekend."