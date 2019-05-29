Ulinzi, Mt Kenya match rescheduled

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

Mount Kenya United Wednesday evening served the most drama on the final day of the 2018/2019 SportPesa Premier League season, with all of that coming off the pitch in the run up to the fixture versus Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru.

The troubled Mount Kenya arrived at the Afraha Stadium to face the Army side at 2:52pm.

This was 52 minutes after the game was originally planned to start, and eight minutes before the rescheduled kick-off time.

"The (Mount Kenya) officials sent us an email indicating the team will be late for that match and so we had to reschedule the kick-off time to 3pm," explained Kenya Premier League's Chief Executive Jack Oguda.

Mount Kenya's delay in arrival at the match venue was attributed to a stand-off earlier on in the day, with the players insisting they will not embark on the three hour trip to Nakuru from Nairobi with coach Melis Medo on board the bus. The majority eventually won that tussle.

Upon arrival, another problem would soon crop up at the Afraha stadium pitch, with Mount Kenya's choice of red and blue jerseys and shorts for this game colour clashing with the attire the home team was using.

The competition rules dictate Mount Kenya had to change their gear, but they had no alternative.

The away team would eventually get around this problem by borrowing blue jerseys but by that time the match referees had 'awarded' a walkover in Ulinzi's favour.

"I am calling the referee to tell him to go back and officiate that match but he isn't picking the phone. So this match will be replayed on Sunday," confirmed Oguda.

What this development means is that the league's top scorer this season will be known on Sunday.