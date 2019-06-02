Ulinzi striker Enosh Ochieng’ wins KPL ‘Golden Boot’

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Ulinzi Stars hitman Enosh Ochieng’ scored a hat-trick to emerge as the SportPesa Premier League top scorer and help the soldiers gun down Mt Kenya United 4-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru County on Sunday.

Following his consistent goal scoring prowess, the 27-year-old striker has clinched the coveted golden boot title with 20 goals to his credit and becomes the third player from Ulinzi Stars to take the golden boot award in the top Kenya league. Allan Wanga of Kakamega Homeboyz finished second.

The first was Stephen Waruru who scored 12 goals during the 2011 season and John Makwata who won it with his 15 goals in 2016.

“I feel honoured to be the third player from Ulinzi Stars to clinch the golden boot and I thank the entire playing unit, technical bench and my family, especially my wife Emma, for supporting me in all the 33 matches I have played,” said an overjoyed Ochieng’.

Ochieng’ missed only one match all season, against Vihiga United due to injury and coach Benjamin Nyangweso describes him as a gifted, disciplined and hard worker.

“He deserved to win this. He is a cool and disciplined player who listens to his coaches. He has fought for it. He has inspired the rest of the striking force to pull up their socks come next season,” said Nyangweso.

Mt Kenya United coach Anthony Mwangi conceded defeat in the last game in a season that has seen the former Nakumatt FC endure one of its worst times in recent memory.

“We had a rough season and thank God we have bowed out with our heads up despite being relegated,” said coach Mwangi.

Ochieng’ opened the scoring after 17, finding the back of the net with a powerful volley after he was set up by Oscar Wamalwa who the scored the second after the restart.