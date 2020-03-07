Ulinzi Stars, Waztio share spoils in Machakos

By CECIL ODONGO

Ulinzi Stars hopes of keeping up the pressure on the top teams in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table suffered a blow on Saturday after they were held to a barren draw by moneybags Wazito in closely fought encounter at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos.

Both sides shared the spoils after failing to capitalise on each other's defensive errors to score in either half of the game.

The draw leaves Ulinzi fourth on the KPL log with 43 points, while Wazito remain 13th on the log with 20 points same as Kariobangi Sharks, who lost 1-0 to Bandari, but have a superior goal difference.

Wazito were the first to threaten five minutes into the match when Dennis Ng'ang'a delivered a free kick inside the box, but the hawk-eyed Harun Mwale at the heart of Ulinzi's defence flicked the ball towards keeper James Saruni, who collected it with much ease.

In the 17th minute, Ulinzi's Michael Otieno was fouled inside the box by Dennis Ng'ang'a and the soldiers thought they had got a penalty, but the referee declined to give in despite pleas from the players and coach Benjamin Nyangweso.

Ulinzi Stars' first clear chance would later come at the hour mark when Bernard Ongoma's long-range shot narrowly missed the target. Moments later, Wazito's custodian Bixente Otieno was forced to save a shot from Ulinzi's striker Masita Masuta.

Five minutes before the break Wazito midfielder Antony Njeru tried his luck through along range ball from the left wing, but it went over the bar for a goal kick.

At the hour mark, Bixente was also forced to save a strong shot by Otieno from the right wing.