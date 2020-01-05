By JEFF KINYANJUI

Ulinzi Stars beat Posta Rangers 2-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Goals by Enosh Ochieng and Oscar Wamalwa in each half were all the soldiers need to bag the maximum points.

John Kago’s shot from outside the box in the 23rd minute did not trouble Posta custodian Jairus Adira in what was the soldiers first attempt at goal.

Ulinzi opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through Enosh Ochieng, who beautifully controlled a Daniel Waweru cross inside the box, and slotted calmly past Adira.

Posta striker Bill Oporia controlled a long ball by Suleiman Ngotho outside the box before turning and unleashing a volley that went inches wide at the stroke of halftime.

Enosh almost doubled the lead 10 minutes after the restart, forcing Adira into a finger tip Dave with a dipping volley from outside the box. The Mail Men rested Gearson Likono a minute later, bringing in Eliud Lokuwam.

Lokuwam made a good run on the right in the 65th minute and delivered an inviting cross into the box, but Billy Oporia missed when all that was needed was a simple tap in into the net.

With Posta launching consistent attacks, Ulinzi pulled out John Njunguna and introduced former FISA Academy and Gor Mahia Youth striker Omar Boraafya in an obvious attempt to sharpen their attack.

Lokuwam continued to be a threat and he stole the ball away from Bernard Ongoma in the 75th minute, before releasing Francis Nambute with a crisp pass, but the latter shot wide.