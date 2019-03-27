 Ulinzi hit Sony on Nyangweso's return to the dugout - Daily Nation
Ulinzi Stars 2-1 Sony Sugar: Soldier win on Nyangweso's return to the dugout

Wednesday March 27 2019

Sony Sugar's Solomon Omollo (right) shields the ball away from Ulinzi Stars defender Bonaventure Muchika during their SportPesa Premier League match at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on March 27, 2019. Ulinzi won 2-1. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE |

Sony Sugar's Solomon Omollo (right) shields the ball away from Ulinzi Stars defender Bonaventure Muchika during their SportPesa Premier League match at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on March 27, 2019. Ulinzi won 2-1. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

  • The result was a repeat of the first leg in Awendo where the soldiers, then under coach Dunstan Nyaudo, beat the sugar millers by the same score-line.
By FRANCIS MUREITHI
Ulinzi Stars gave their returning coach Benjamin Nyangweso a befitting welcome to the technical bench with a hard fought 2-1 win over Sony Sugar 2-1 in a midweek SportPesa Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Wednesday.

The result was a repeat of the first leg in Awendo where the soldiers, then under coach Dunstan Nyaudo, beat the sugar millers by the same score-line.

Barely seven minutes into the match Elvis Nandwa, whose performances have been below par this season, slammed home a free-kick from outside the box past Sony goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.

Five minutes later, Sony broke on the counter and Enock Agwanda had the back in the back of the net but referee George Mwai blew for offside.

The two teams battled with far chances in between before they went for the breather with Ulinzi 1-0 up.

Ulinzi could have gone 2-0 up on 52 minutes but Enosh Ochieng' failed to score from a rebound after Daniel Waweru's powerful shot inside the box came off Kevin Omondi's chest.

The soldiers were punished immediately. Sony levelled matters from the spot after Bonaventure Muchika hacked Robert Mudeny inside the box. Agwanda took the honours of converting the spot kick, and sent keeper James Saruni the wrong way.

However, Sony were punished in a similar manner in the 62nd minute when one of their defenders handled inside the box in a goal mouth melee following a series of attacks by the marauding hosts.

Enosh Ochieng stepped forward to fire home superbly past Kevin Omondi.

Sony introduced Ambrose Ayoyi and Robert Achema for Maxwel Onyango and Derick Otange while Ulinzi brought in Bernard Ongoma, Ezekiel Okare and George Omondi.

"I am happy the boys have given me a huge salute by winning my first assignment on my return," said Nyangweso.

His Sony counterpart Patrick Odhiambo slammed the match officials.

"We have lost but truth be told the officiating was suspect and the referees should up their game," said Odhiambo.

