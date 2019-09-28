Ulinzi Stars rally to stun Sony Sugar

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Ulinzi Stars produced a fantastic second half comeback to beat Sony Sugar 3-1 in an closely contested Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Saturday.

John Mwita handed the visitors the lead in the 15th minute before Daniel Waweru inspired Ulinzi's comeback in the 75th minute. Substitute Moses Mwangi put the soldiers ahead in the 82nd before Enosh Ochieng' confirmed the win in the 87th.

This is the first win at home for Benjamin Nyangweso's charges who should have won by a bigger margin but wasted several scoring chances especially in the first half.

The visitors opened the scoring at quarter hour mark when John Mwita made good use of a through pass from Meshack Karani to prod home past Timothy Odhiambo.

The soldiers piled pressure on the Sony defence but strikers Ezekiel Okare, Elvis Nandwa and Ochieng missed clear chances.

Ulinzi Stars' best moment came in the 39th when Waweru dribbled past Sony defence but his shot came off the upright.

Waweru, arguably man of the match, missed yet another golden scoring opportunity in the 52nd minute when he received a square pass from Ochieng but shot over the bar with only goalkeeper Cleo Ssetuba to beat.

On the opposite end, Sony's Salim Chacha beat his markers for pace in the 65th minute but his shot struck upright.

After wasting several scoring chances, Waweru finally drew the soldiers level in the 75th when his rising free kick from 30 metres beat goalkeeper Ssetuba all the way.

Moses Mwangi, who came in for Okare, made his inclusion count in the 82nd when he added the second following a goal mouth melee as the heavens opened.