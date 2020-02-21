Ulinzi Stars striker undergoes shoulder surgery

Ullinzi Stars striker Oscar Wamalwa has undergone a shoulder surgery and will be out for the rest of the season, the club has confirmed.

Wamalwa suffered a dislocation in the shoulder in the team’s Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match against AFC Leopards on February 2. The lanky forward went down on his shoulder after a contest with Ingwe defender Collins Shivachi in the 90th minute.

“Oscar Wamalwa had a successful shoulder surgery on Thursday. He is out of action this season but has shown immense strength at the height of this situation. We stand by him and pray for full recovery,” the team tweeted.

Wamalwa had found the back of the net seven times so far this season before the injury setback.

“It is a big blow but we want to ensure that he is back to his best again,” club medic John Imboywa said.

Ulinzi host Kisumu AllStars at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Sunday.